YAYOY JOINS UC

In a stunning development, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters has tapped multi-titled head coach Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba to be their new head coach.

The move was announced to the squad by erstwhile head coach Kern Sesante during their practice session last night.

According to several sources, the change had the blessing of none other than the owner of the school, Atty. Augusto Go.

Alcoseba’s appointment comes a little after a month after his successful partnership with the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras came to an amicable end.

Alcoseba brings a wealth of experience to the UC camp, having led the Cobras to two Cesafi championships in his five years at the helm.

Sesante’s departure, however, was a bittersweet one especially for the young coach, who was slowly building up the roster to become a more formidable one.

“Nanghihinayang would be the most appropriate word to describe how I feel. I had already completed the line-up for the coming season and I believe we had a more competitive team this year considering that we worked hard to keep the core of the team intact,” said Sesante, a former standout guard for UC.

“But I understand and I completely respect Atty. Go’s decision. I’m just thankful to Atty. Go and Atty. (Baldomero) Estenzo for giving me the opportunity to coach. I’m sure the team will do well under Coach Yayoy, given his experience,” he added.

Sesante said he was asked to remain on as an assistant but respectfully declined as he wanted Alcoseba to have a free hand in selecting his coaching staff.

JR Puerto, the Webmaster captain, admitted shedding tears when he learned of Sesante’s departure.

“But as a team captain sakit pud sa akong part na mawala si coach namo. Wala nay coach makatupong niya. Buotan kayo and grabe mu-support,” the reigning Cesafi slam dunk champion shared.

“Mura na siya ug papa namo,” he added.