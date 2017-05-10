Five nabbed; P200K shabu seized

Lapu-Lapu cops RAID TWO ROOMS IN MOTEL

Lapu-Lapu police arrested on Wednesday five persons, including two women, and confiscated 16.45 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P200,000 during simultaneous raids in two rooms of a motel in Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City.

Jay Montebon, 29, a drug surrenderer; Honeylyn Zoilo, 20, his girlfriend; and Yves Berdin, 18; were caught with 4.45 grams of suspected shabu inside one of the rooms of the motel, said Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas, Hoops Dome Police Station chief.

Cleopas said this would mean that the illegal drugs with an estimated street value of P11,800 per gram according to the Dangerous Drugs Board is worth at least P50,000.

Romeo Dutallas, 21, of Labangon, Cebu City; and his girlfriend Mercy Mancera, 18, a high school student and resident of Barangay Pajo, were also arrested during another buy-bust operation in the same motel by another team of Lapu-Lapu police officers.

Dutallas and Mancera were also caught with 12 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of at least P150,000, said Cleopas.

Berdin told police that he got his supply from a friend named Romeo, who was staying in another room of the motel.

But Cleopas said that Romeo Dutallas denied the allegations.

He said that he got his supply from somebody in Labangon in Cebu City, who would drop by at a place there.

Dutallas also denied that his girlfriend was involved in the illegal drug trade.

Cleopas said that they conducted the simultaneous raids after they received information of the illegal drug trade of the suspects inside the motel.

He said that this had been the mode of operation of some drug peddlers where they would stay in motels, hotels or pension houses to sell illegal drugs to their clients and where their clients could even sniff shabu.

Cleopas said that these drug peddlers would even do their repacking of the illegal drugs inside the rooms of motels.

Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan, who witnessed the inventory of the evidence against the suspects, commended the police for their active role against illegal drugs in the barangay.