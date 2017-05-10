CIDG taps Tausug translators to interpret Abu text messages

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) tapped the help of the Tausug ethnic group to translate the messages in the phones confiscated from the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members and from Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza.

Chief Insp. Hector Amancia, deputy chief of CIDG-7, said they specifically hired technical people who spoke Tausug to process the messages.

Amancia said they already have the results of the forensic investigation conducted, but it is still subject to verification.

Informants

The Bohol police emphasized that they are safeguarding the lives of their informants and that they are in constant communication with them as part of their security measures.

Bohol provincial director Senior Supt. Felipe Natividad Jr. said they did not receive any information that the habal-habal driver, who tipped them about the presence of the Abu Sayyaf in Clarin, Bohol, was fearing for his life.

“We haven’t received any reports regarding that,” Natividad said.

He even said that the police have not revealed any information about their informants, especially their names and address to protect their identity.

The informants, including the habal-habal driver, received reward money from the Office of the President.

“Maintain yung communication natin sa kanila. So wala talaga tayong nare-receive na may threat sa kanila,” Natividad said.

(We have maintained communication with our informants. So we really haven’t received any reports about threats on their lives.)

Natividad assured that the informants are safe and are under close monitoring.

Other recipients

Meanwhile, the government also gave part of the reward to residents in Tubigon, Bohol, who gave information about Abu Sayyaf member Saad Samad Kiram, who was seen in town last May 6.

Gen. Arnulfo Matanguihan, commander of the Army’s 302nd Brigade, said the P1.1 million was given to the more than one informant.