San Remegio cops arrest guard for indiscriminate firing of his firearm

A guard under the influence of liquor was arrested after indiscriminately firing his service gun on Wednesday evening.

Gerard Arnaiz, 29, a resident of Sitio Looc, Barangay Canhabagat, Medellin, north of Cebu, who worked as a security guard of a property owned by a laywer, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. by San Remigio police after a concerned citzen reported the incident.

Based on initial investigation, SPO1 Erwin C. Odeña, disclosed that Arnaiz and his live in partner had an argument before Arnaiz joined the drinking session with two other companions.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the drinking session, the suspect allegedly drew his service firearm, a .38 revolver, and fired pointing on the ground.

The suspect is now temporarily detained at San Remigio Police Station pending filing of appropriate case against him./CNU Intern Shaira Marie Rama