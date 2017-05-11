13 arrested, over P800k worth of drugs seized in different buy-bust ops in northern Cebu

Over P800 thousand worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in several drug bust operations done in Danao City and Consolacion, north of Cebu in a span of two days.

Police arrested 12 suspects in five different buy-bust operations in Danao City on Wednesday night wherein they seized a total of 30.1 grams of illegal drugs belived to be shabu with an estimated value of P205,320.

Arrested were Melchora Batolan, 37; Max Junior Dabalos,22; Emily Peralez, 37; Cesar Nunez Jr., 34; Marideth Hermosilla, 21; Jarenz Matugas, 21; Vincent Batulan, 29; Tom Kevin Moral, 25; Victor Capoy, 24; Erwin Laag, 45; Dionesio Ocba, 35; and Mark Lumbab, 22.

Meanwhile, Lee Marvin Isoto, 33, was also arrested in another buy-bust operation in Consolacion, Cebu on Thursday dawn.

Recovered from Isoto were illegal drugs suspected to be shabu which has an estimated weight of 55 grams worth P649,000 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

The suspects will be facing charges of violating Section 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./CNU Intern Geralyn Alba