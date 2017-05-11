Soldier lost bag with cash, gun to burglar

Less than P100,000 in cash and several items including a government issued firearm owned by a soldier of the Philippine Army were lost to a burglar at Barangay Poblacion, Samboan, south Cebu Wednesday dawn.

Technical Sergeant Dante Lisondra, 44, who is presently assigned at the 5th Special Forces Company at Talipao, Sulu personally appeared at Samboan Police Station to report the incident.

Lisondra stated that he placed his black sling bag on top of the cabinet inside his room.

His bag contained a .45 pistol remington firearm, a magazine loaded with seven live ammunition, an extra magazine loaded with eight live ammunition, different identification cards, an ATM card, coins and a flash drive.

The victim said he noticed the bag was gone when he woke up at 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

He looked everywhere but could no longer find it.

He said the unknown perpetrator possibly entered and exited through his kitchen, which was no longer locked.

Samboan police conducted a follow up operation and recovered two wallets with all the IDs and the flash drive inside a trash beside the kitchen door inside Lisondra’s house.