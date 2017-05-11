Lacion cops arrest 8 persons involved in drugs, illegal gambling

Eight persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by Consolacion cops, which yielded at least P649,000 worth of drugs and a video karera machine in Consolacion, north Cebu on Thursday dawn.

Lee Marvin Isoto from Poblacion Oriental was arrested at 2 a.m with eight medium size sachet believed to be shabu worth around P649,000 and cash proceeds.

Based on initial investigation, Isoto revealed he gets his supplies from a certain Nanay in Barangay Pasil in Cebu City.

Around 12:30 a.m., seven men were also arrested in a buy-bust operation at Barangay Tilhaong. The target of the operation, Emerito Basubas Jr. also known as Onyot Guwang, escaped from police.

According Consolacion Police Station Deputy Chief Senior Insp. Romeo Caacoy, Basubas immediately ran after sensing police presence.

“He ran towards the house of Felix Cabahug Sr. and managed to escape,” said Caacoy.

While chasing Basubas, Consolacion cops chanced upon three men who were caught playing with a video karera machine and apprehended them.

They also arrested four others, including a 17-year-old minor, who were acting suspiciously just a few meters away from the area where they transacted with Basubas.

Upon inspection, police found packs of suspected shabu in their possession.

Arrested suspects include Felix Cabahug Sr., 62; Felix Cabahug Jr., 28; Robert Sasing, 36; Roam Maglasang, 35; Marino Pepito, 47; Ruben Arcuino, 41; and a minor.

The suspects are now detained at Consolacion Police Station while waiting for appropriate charges to be filed in court for vioalting the anti-drugs law and PD 1602, otherwise known as stiffer penalties on illegal gambling.