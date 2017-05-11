Capitol scholar graduates cum laude

The Paglaum scholarship program of the Cebu Provincial government has produced a cum laude graduate.

Amelita Gatdula graduated cum laude at the Visayas State University in Baybay, Leyte with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture major in Horticulture.

Gatdula became a scholar of Paglaum during the second semester of her final year in college.

She said she was formerly a scholar of the municipality of Asturias in northwest Cebu since first year college until the first semester of her fourth year but was dropped from the list after she did not vote for the mayor during the last election, prompting her to avail of Capitol’s scholarship program.

“Naapil ko sa nataktak sa (I was among those dropped from the) scholarship kay wala ko niboto sa (because I did not vote for) mayor last election,” said Gatdula.

During her speech yesterday, Vice Governor Agnes Magpale said, “Amo siyang gidawat kay gi-terminate iyang scholarship. Unya luoy sad kaayo, one year to go mo-graduate na siya. Tan-awa, she was able to graduate cum laude (We accepted her as her scholarship was terminated. Besides, she only had one semester left to finish her studies. Look, she graduated cum laude).”

The provincial government is only allowed to take in 300 scholars and give P10,000 as tuition subsidy per semester.

“That is why we are willing to accept scholars from state universities since the tuition fee is affordable compared to private universities,” Magpale said.

“Base sa among record, naa sad ta gipangdawat nga third year college students as scholars og kaluoy sa Diyos, hapit na mo-graduate (Based on our record, we also accepted third year college students and in God’s grace, they will soon graduate),” said Magpale.

Since the announcement of President Rodrigo Duterte that state colleges and universities will no longer collect tuition, the Paglaum scholarship may take in additional 300 scholars.

Magpale also announced that Provincial Board member Grecilda “Gigi” Sanchez-Zaballero also expressed interest to offer scholarships to the less-fortunate but deserving students through the Harry Roque Scholarship, which will be accepting 100 scholars.

The Harry Roque scholarship will only be giving tuition fee subsidies to the scholars.

“In that case, mahimo na nga 700 scholars atong ma-accept (we can now accept 700 scholars) out of the 1,376 applicants,” said Magpale. /Xavier University Intern April Alexis B. Agustin