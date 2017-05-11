Cebu City to launch ‘Brigada Eskwela’

Cebu City will spearhead this year’s national launching of “Brigada Eskwela” scheduled next Monday, May 15.

Dr. Bianito Dagatan, superintendent for the Cebu City Division of the Department of Education (DepEd), confirmed that Education Secretary Leonor Briones is expected to attend the launching at Ramon Duterte National High School.

“Every year, national launching is (done) in different places. This year’s turn is in Central Visayas and DepEd chose Cebu City for the venue,” Dagatan said.

Dagatan said Cebu City’s selection as the venue for this year’s national launching of “Brigada Eskwela” is “an opportunity for us to showcase what we have and for national stakeholders to see what our schools still need for their support.”

This year’s Brigada Eskwela theme is “Isang DepEd, Isang Pamayanan, Isang Bayanihan Para sa Handa at Ligtas na Paaralan” and will be implemented from May 15 until May 20.

Dagatan said a “Brigada Eskwela” caravan had been clustered into three groups: Ecotech Center in Lahug, Plaza Independencia and Don Vicente Rama Elementary School.

“We invited companies, organizations, civil society groups and private individuals to join through actual labor or donating materials,” Dagatan said.

At least 5,400 teachers from Cebu City are expected to join the “Brigada Eskwela.”

“We encourage all parents to join but it is not mandatory,” Dagatan said./Cebu Norman University Intern Jane N. Paler