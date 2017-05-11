Midyear bonus for Capitol on May 15

CASUAL and regular provincial government employees will receive their midyear bonus by May 15 or next week, the Provincial Treasurer’s Office said yesterday.

Provincial Treasurer Danilo Rodas said the province allocated P30 million to pay for the midyear bonus of the provincial government employees and officials which is equivalent to a month’s basic salary.

The midyear bonus covers those who have served in government starting July 1st of last year until May 15th of this year.

Rodas said 1,500 Capitol employees and officials are scheduled to receive the bonus./Xavier University Intern April Alexis B. Agustin