Taliño welcomes Año as new head of DILG

THE head of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, is happy over the appointment of Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Año as upcoming Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary.

Taliño said that as head of DILG, Año can help instill more discipline on members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to make them more proficient in doing their jobs.

Año, who will assume the post as DILG head when he retires in October, was named by President Duterte as the next DILG chief because the country needs “somebody who knows the police by the fingertips”.

Among other tasks, the DILG oversees the PNP, an institution besieged by problems.

Taliño believes that Año’s military background would come as an advantage in running the affairs of the DILG./Jeasselle Villalobos Xavier Intern