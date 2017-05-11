25 years of C-Cimpel

Cebu’s election watchdog, C-Cimpel (Cebu-Citizens Involvement and Maturation for Peoples Empowerment and Liberation), celebrated its 25th anniversary of ensuring “clean, honest, and orderly” polls yesterday.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma lauded the group for its continued service through the years.

“We look back at the past and thank God for everything,” said Palma.

“It is definitely not easy to be a C-Cimpel volunteer. But along the way, I’m sure the volunteers can say that it’s worth the effort, the struggles, and the sleepless nights,” Palma added in an interview.

The 67-year-old prelate presided over the Mass to mark the anniversary of the multi-sectoral group at the Spiritual Pastoral Formation Year (SPFY) covered court located within the compound of the Archbishop’s Residence.

Palma said that while politics seems to be an area that still needs order and decency, everything C-Cimpel hopes for will be realized in due time.

“The fruits will come in God’s time. Padayon lang ta (Let us just continue doing what is right),” he said.

“What we are doing shows our love for democracy and our country. If we dream as a community, everything we hope for will become a reality. May the Lord bless our present and future,” he added.

Concelebrating with Palma were Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Antonio Rañola, and Fr. Roy Bucag, parish priest of Santa Fe, Bantayan Island.

Before the Mass, certificates were given to various volunteers of C-Cimpel from different areas in Cebu.

C-Cimpel executive director Marilu Chiongbian was given a lifetime achievement award.

C-Cimpel is the local counterpart of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) and the citizens’ arm for poll watching of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

The group is duly accredited by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).