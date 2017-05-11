Village chief tests ‘positive’ for drugs; confirmatory tests needed

THE village chief of Barangay Tupas, Ronda, whose house was raided by the police, tested positive for shabu during his drug test.

This was disclosed by Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) deputy chief Senior Insp. Nazareno Emia, who said the result of the drug test on Barangay Captain Eugene Miñoza was provided by the Regional Crime Laboratory.

However, because the drug test results showed positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, there is need for a confirmatory test, which would take five days, Emia added.

Miñoza was subjected to a drug test last Wednesday afternoon after the raid in his house which yielded a gun, ammunition and small packs of shabu.

Miñoza was arrested after the raid conducted on the strength of a search warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Judge Jerry Dicdican of Branch 25 in Danao City.

Meanwhile, the chief of the PIB, Supt. Joie Yape, said they will file charges against Miñoza today for possession of illegal drugs, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) Regional Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz claimed Miñoza was on their list of drug personalities in Ronda but only as a user, not a pusher. He said he will confer and coordinate with the provincial police in the investigation.

Ruiz also said he will ask the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office to subject the other officials of Barangay Tupas to a surprise drug test to clear their names of involvement in illegal drug activities.

Police Regional Office director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, meanwhile, berated the village chief for his alleged involvement in drugs, saying he should set a good example to his constituents instead of doing illegal activities.

Taliño ordered Cebu provincial police director Senior Supt. Erick Noble to investigate deeper into Miñoza’s alleged illegal activities, saying there are now too many barangay officials being monitored because of involvement in illegal drugs.