Fishermen find woman’s body floating off South Road Properties

A body was found floating in waters off South Road Properties (SRP), in Cebu City on Friday morning.

In a phone interview, Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak said that fishermen found the body of the still unidentified woman floating in the waters near the Sugbo Building in SRP at around 7 a.m.

Tumulak, who heads the city’s public safety and order committee, added that the woman is about 20 to 25 years old.

“She is wearing a blouse dominated by black and red shorts with vertical stripes.”

The body was brought to St. Francis Funeral Homes along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

He said Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Homicide Section is now conducting investigation to identify the victim.