Police nab 2 drug suspects in Calamba

Two drug suspects were arrested by operatives of the City Intelligence Branch/Drugs Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office during a roving foot patrol against all forms of illegal activities at Sitio Minulida, Barangay Calamba in Cebu City Thursday afternoon.

Based on a press statement issued by CCPO, suspects Joselito Ymbong, 55, and Patrick Albano, 20, were caught in possession of 18 small sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The drugs weighed about 2 grams with an estimated value of P10,500.

The operation was led by CIB/DEU head Chief Insp. Christopher Navida under the supervision of CCPO director Senior Supt. Joel Doria./CNU Intern Shair Marie Rama