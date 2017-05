The contract was signed by (from L-R) Maria Wilma C. Janea – BPI Market Head, Noel Marcos – BPI Vice President and Division Head, Lee Chee Hoe – HTLand Execom Member and Hongkong Land Chief Representative to the Philippines, Jennifer V. Musni – HTLand Execom Member and Vicsal Group Treasurer and Deputy CFO and Nat Rojas – HTLand Chief Finance Officer.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards.