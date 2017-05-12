A Mother’s Day Special at Marco Polo Plaza

ON May 14, we give tribute to the most important women in our lives – our mothers. Celebrate with Marco Polo Plaza as they bring you “Just Like Mom!”, a Mother’s Day Special.

Indulge in an exceptional international lunch or dinner buffet spread as Café Marco features classic favorites and so much more for P1,888 net/person. The Mother’s Day special buffet includes free-flowing sodas and chilled juices plus specially concocted mocktails mom would surely love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Give your mom the tribute she deserves and bring her only at Cebu City’s Finest!

For inquiries and reservations, call 253-1111 local 8249. For more details, email at mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com, visit the website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com., or like their Facebook page facebook.com/marcopolocebu or follow on Twitter at @5StarInCebu.