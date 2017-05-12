Feast Bundles for the super moms



GATHER everyone to the table at Golden Cowrie this Mother’s Day.

Priced at P1,299 – P1,499, Golden Cowrie’s Feast Bundles lets everyone savor classic favorites such as the famous Crispy Pata, Tinunuang Nangka, Bangus, Gambas, Imbao Soup, Chicken Halang Halang, Tangigue, Pinakbet, Escabecheng Tangigue, Dinuguan, Fried Tuna Fingers, Baby Prawns Sinigang, Baked Scallops, Sweet Chili Chicken, and Bicol Express. All sets come with four orders of unlimited rice and iced tea.

Golden Cowrie is located at Salinas Drive Lahug, Marina Mall, A.S. Fortuna and the newly opened Golden Cowrie Filipino Kitchen at Ayala Center Cebu. Hukad is located at SM City Cebu, Robinson’s Cybergate, The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu, Parkmall, South Town Centre, and SM Seaside City.

For deliveries and reservations, contact (032) 233-4243 and (32) 233-4670. Visit www.goldencowrienativerestaurant.com to know more about this proudly Cebuano restaurant.