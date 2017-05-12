Labor group to gather, elect new officers in national congress set in Cebu

Close to 2,000 labor union members and leaders across various sectors from all over the country are set to gather under one roof in Cebu City on Saturday.

This, as the Associated Labor Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) mounts its 15th Supreme National Congress, an event that only happens once every five years.

“The national congress will meet, select a new set of officer who will lead ALU for the next five years, as well as discuss what ALU has accomplished and its direction forward,” ALU-TUCP spokesman Alan Tanjusay said in a press conference on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The congress will be held at the Mariner’s Court in Cebu City’s port area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with ALU local unions nationwide in attendance.

Those expected to join the gathering are labor members and leaders working in the manufacturing, agriculture, and services sector as well as those in banking, mining, construction, and electronics.

Tanjusay said they will also discuss updates on contractualization, wages, occupational safety and health standards, and union issues.

This year’s congress banners the theme: “Building union power in the struggle for democratic, just, and inclusive society.”