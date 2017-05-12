Bogo cops arrest fisherman who stabbed drinking buddy

A fisherman was arrested after he stabbed his drinking buddy in Barangay Gairan, Bogo City, north Cebu at past midnight Thursday.

Sonny Bellato, 22, from Davao City who is currently residing at Barangay Gairan hit Edward Dignos, 30, with a broken beer bottle at 12:10 a.m. hitting the victim in the left part of his body and head.

Based on initial investigation, SPO1 Jim Susvilla, said Bellato and Dignos were having a drinking session when Bellato suddenly confronted and stabbed Dignos.

Bellato tried to flee but was caught during a follow up operation conducted by the Bogo City Police led Supt. Byron Allatog.

Dignos was brought to the Cebu Provincial Hospital while the suspect is currently detained at Bogo Police Station pending filing of appropriate charges against him./CNU Intern Shaira Marie Rama