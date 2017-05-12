Police nab “new” drug pusher in Consolacion

A neophyte drug trader was nabbed by police in a buy-bust operation at Purok 5, Barangay Nangka, Consolacion, north Cebu on Friday dawn.

Jeffrey “Badi” Ibale, 26, a resident of Sitio Lawis in Barangay Jugan, was sitting on his motorcycle at 1 a.m. along a secluded place that was set as the meeting place between him and the police poseur buyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consolacion Police chief, Senior Insp. Romeo Caacoy said that Ibale tried to fled using his motorcycle when he noticed the presence of policemen but was immediately cornered and arrested.

Caacoy said Ibale is a new player in the illegal drugs trade.

Police seized six small packs of suspected shabu and marked money.

Ibale is now detained at Consolacion Police Station awaiting for appropriate charges to be filed against him./CNU Intern Shaira Marie Rama