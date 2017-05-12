Police nab “new” drug pusher in Consolacion

A neophyte drug trader was nabbed by police in a buy-bust operation at Purok 5, Barangay Nangka, Consolacion, north Cebu on Friday dawn.

Jeffrey “Badi” Ibale, 26, a resident of Sitio Lawis in Barangay Jugan, was sitting on his motorcycle at 1 a.m. along a secluded place that was set as the meeting place between him and the police poseur buyer.

Consolacion Police chief, Senior Insp. Romeo Caacoy said that Ibale tried to fled using his motorcycle when he noticed the presence of policemen but was immediately cornered and arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caacoy said Ibale is a new player in the illegal drugs trade.

Police seized six small packs of suspected shabu and marked money.

Ibale is now detained at Consolacion Police Station awaiting for appropriate charges to be filed against him.

Three drug peddlers arrested in Danao buy-bust

Over P200,000 worth of illegal drugs was confiscated from three drug suspects who were the subject of different buy-bust operations in Danao City on Thurday night.

Charmilyn Gonzaga, 26; Sandy Pagobo, 30; and Fremo Geronggay, 32, were arrested by Danao City police

Police seized a total of 22.30 grams of drugs from the suspects, which has

a value of P264,320, P1,700 cash believed to be proceeds from their illegal drugs trade and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are now detained at Danao City lock up facility.

In a press statement, Danao City Police chief Insp. Gerard Pelare said the drug supply in the city is slowly dwinding as the campaign to put the peddlers behind bars are strengthened.