Three drug peddlers arrested in Danao buy-bust

Over P200,000 worth of illegal drugs was confiscated from three drug suspects who were the subject of different buy-bust operations in Danao City on Thurday night.

Charmilyn Gonzaga, 26; Sandy Pagobo, 30; and Fremo Geronggay, 32, were arrested by Danao City police

Police seized a total of 22.30 grams of drugs from the suspects, which has

a value of P264,320, P1,700 cash believed to be proceeds from their illegal drugs trade and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are now detained at Danao City lock up facility.

In a press statement, Danao City Police chief Insp. Gerard Pelare said the drug supply in the city is slowly dwinding as the campaign to put the peddlers behind bars are strengthened.