Three drug peddlers arrested in Danao buy-bust

04:00 PM May 12th, 2017

The confiscated illegal drugs from Charmilyn, Sandy Pagobo and Fremo Geronggay, who were arrested in three different buy bust operations in Danao City. The amount of the illegal drugs value P264,320 (Contributed Photo/ PCR Danao FB Page)

Over P200,000 worth of illegal drugs was confiscated from three drug suspects who were the subject of different buy-bust operations in Danao City on Thurday night.

Charmilyn Gonzaga, 26; Sandy Pagobo, 30; and Fremo Geronggay, 32, were arrested by Danao City police

Police seized a total of 22.30 grams of drugs from the suspects, which has
a value of P264,320, P1,700 cash believed to be proceeds from their illegal drugs trade and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are now detained at Danao City lock up facility.

In a press statement, Danao City Police chief Insp. Gerard Pelare said the drug supply in the city is slowly dwinding as the campaign to put the peddlers behind bars are strengthened.

