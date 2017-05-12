Daanbantayan cops hunt for man found with 132 sachets of drugs

A man who was arguing with a barangay tanod is now being hunted by police after 132 small sachets of drugs were found inside his bag in Barangay Malingin, Daanbantayan, north of Cebu on Thursday.

Joebert Rodrigo, a resident of Barangay Malingin was arguing with Sandy Rodrigo,24, who is a Barangay Police Security Officer (BPSO) or more commonly known as barangay tanod, when police responded.

Upon seeing the police personnel, Joebert threw his sling bag and hurriedly left.

Upon checking, police found 132 small packs of illegal drugs believed to be shabu which weighs about .35 grams and P8,200 cash believed to be proceeds from Joebert’s illegal drugs trade.

Investigators are now preparing to file a case against the suspect who remains at large.