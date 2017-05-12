Catmon police nabs man for illegal possession of firearms, drugs

A 30-year-old man was arrested for illegal possesion of firearms and illegal drugs in Barangay Panalipan, Catmon town, northern Cebu in Friday afternoon.

Antolin ‘Tolin’ Aringo Bejoc, single, and a resident of Barangay Panalipan was arrested by Catmon police after a concerned citizen reported about an armed man in their barangay.

Catmon Police chief, Senior Supt. Narciso Abapo said his men immediately verified and caught Bejoc holding a .38 caliber revolver outside his house, that is located near a basketball court.

Police confronted him and asked for the documents of the firearm, but Bejoc couldn’t show any documents.

Police also layer found four small sachets of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu placed in a transparent cellophane, inside Bejoc’s pocket.

According to Abapo, Bejoc is among the known drug users in the town, but has not yet surrendered.

He was also imprisoned in 2008 until 2012 for a rape case.

Bejoc is currently detained at Catmon Police Station pending the filing of cases for violation of RA 10591 and RA 9165.