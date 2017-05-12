Cebu Clergy Performing Artists celebrate 15th anniversary with concert

SPREADING the gospel need not be confined within the corners of the church.

The Cebu Clergy Performing Artists (CCPA) have found the stage as an extension to their vocation; stepping down from the pulpit once in a while to talk about God’s teachings through songs.

Composed of Frs. Rudy Ibale, MSC, Joselito Gutierrez, Zachary Zacharias, and Kipling Agravante, the group traces its roots back in one of the annual

Christmas party of the Archdiocese of Cebu Clergy, where they were among the 15 young clergy who danced to the tune of “Angelina.”

“We were called Angelina Boys back then, and we were invited to several special activities for the archdiocese,” said Fr. Zachary, during a press briefing held at S Hotel and Residences last Thursday morning.

Later, the group was trimmed down from 15 to five members, who were later invited to perform in a concert with Fr. Rudy, entitled “Donum Vitae” at the Mandaue Sports Complex last May 28, 2002.

But instead of performing a dance number, the five members found themselves singing with Fr. Rudy.

“Imbes nga musayaw mi, nanganta mi sa concert,” said Fr. Zachary.

Invites kept coming, one after another, and yet the group did not bother creating a name for themselves until an invite came from His Eminence Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

As what Fr. Zachary said, it was a special project of His Eminence, a fund-raising event that will feature the newly created group.

The name Cebu Clergy Performing Artists (CCPA) was later coined to help in the promotional materials for the benefit concert.

Aside from the blending of their voices, the group is known for their hilarious acts and comic singing style.

“We are exploring new genres. Imbes nga magka serious mi sa among show, nagkabata hinoon.

That’s what we learned in performing, we want them to have their money’s worth,” said Fr. Rudy, explaining that they will be also performing novelty songs during their concert.

From Cebu, CCPA has already performed in US and Canada and released their first album entitled “Himayaon Ka.”

“On the first 10 years of our group, we never really had a formal voice lesson not until we performed outside the country, where we can’t bring back-up singers for our series of shows in the US and Canada,” said Fr. Joselito.

To mark another milestone, CCPA will be celebrating their 15th year anniversary through a concert, entitled “Kinse” at the Mariner’s Court Pier 1, Cebu City on May 19.

The concert will also feature performances by Anna Fegi-Brown. Part of the proceeds will be used for the scholarship program of the Youth Ministry Keepsake Association (YMKA).Tickets are available at Patria de

Cebu Bookstore.