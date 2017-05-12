The dance of love

Something this good is worth the wait!

Or at least finding its entrance as you wind your way through the back streets of Lapu-Lapu City to the unpretentious entrance of Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, which to me is Cebu’s best five-star beach property located on Mactan Island.

But … shhhh … it’s a secret … no one is supposed to know about it.

And Didier Belmonte, the new General Manager of this exclusive enclave that encompasses six hectares, is loving every minute of it.

Belmonte, 50, has been in the hospitality business since 1986 and only worked at five-star resorts.

His tenure here at Crimson has been for a mere eight months but relishes every single moment.

For you see, he’s just a big kid in a candy store of delights.

And what is not to like and fall in love with this beautiful property?

Not much from this writer’s perspective as Belmonte has surrounded himself with the most beautiful people of the Philippines who are running his deluxe vacation destination.

His staff of more than 500 melt and sway around their well-heeled clients in an intricate dance of impeccable service and, dare it be said, love and affection for each one of their customers. Truly the hallmark of the good people of Cebu!

And since every hotel, motel, resort or spa are a mirror reflection of the staff that fill its walls, so it is for this property that caters

to a super-elite clientele.

Standard room rates begin at $220 per night (and go upwards), and Belmonte is proud to say that almost every night is a sellout.

Sorry folks, but Crimson does not accept frequent flyer points for its accommodations.

Couple the sumptuous rooms with exceptional dining with the very best views of the vast Pacific Ocean that money can buy and you have a sure-fire winner.

Crimson’s top client base comes exclusively from visitors to Cebu from Korea and Japan—more than 40 percent of the rooms are booked online or through standard travel agents from travelers from these neighboring nations, as well as international clients who travel to Crimson from far and wide.

“I’m a very big booster of the new terminal at Mactan Cebu International Airport,” said

Belmonte who expects new flights into Cebu to continue supplying the well-heeled clients that have also brought good fortune and good times that this magnificent resort, and it’s equally beautiful staff, currently enjoy.

And that’s not all as, gushing with enthusiasm, Belmonte offered the Cebu Daily News, a special glimpse into the near future of this nine-year-old resort and spa with the imminent ground breaking of not one but two hotel towers, located just outside of

the main entrance of the current property.

One tower is plannedfor 19 floors with the second for 15 floors—with more than 250 new rooms in all.

The larger tower is planned to boast a rooftop terrace for dining and a 1,000-seat ballroom/convention center is planned at the base of the facility.

Even better is the immediate positive economic impact of the construction phase which will create upwards of 300 new jobs during the course of the

two-year build out.

As the new hotel tower rooms come on line, each of the current 250 rooms of the resorts will be closing in phases and completely remolded.

“We have fantastic support from our owners who really believe in the plans created for the expansion that were formed two years ago,” said Belmonte.

That enthusiasm is also indicative of the resort’s Cebu-based staff as most has stayed in their roles (or promoted) since the property opened in 2008.

And as Crimson is brightly beaming into its future, Belmonte is quick to point out that not much will change overall.

“We have the best setting of any resort in Cebu, literally on top of the ocean with our evening Rock Bar serving guests deep

into the wee hours of the morning. The views are simply stunning and we can offer one of the best venues anywhere for a romantic evening dinner or just spending quiet moments overlooking our beautiful ocean,” added Belmonte.

Crimson is not like other resorts in Cebu. The company does advertise in major newspapers and media but only “sparingly” says Belmonte, with the marketing emphasis completely fixed onto social media, with Facebook and Instagram leading the charge.

“Customers who write to us expect an immediate answer; 15 minutes is even too long a wait for them to have a response.

So our staff is on their mobile phones 24/7 to respond and assist all guests with their vacation

planning. For Crimson, it’s about the power of ‘word of mouth’ which brings our clients to us

from around the globe,” said Belmonte.

If you are seeking the ultimate oceanside venue for a wedding, company outing or that private getaway with that someone special, look no further than Crimson, Cebu’s beautiful (but hidden) resort and spa jewel.

Truly an oasis by the ocean!