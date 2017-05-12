PH goes up 2-0 in U-15 football tilt

THE Philippine Malditas Under-15 squad pocketed its second straight win after it routed Cambodia, 3-0, last Thursday night in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-15 Girls Championships at the KM16 Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.

The Malditas now lead Group B with six points as it won again after starting their campaign with a 2-0 win over Indonesia last Wednesday.

Trailing the Malditas are Cambodia and Singapore with three points apiece, while Indonesia is at the bottom of the rankings with zero points.

The Malditas gun for a third straight win against Singapore today at the same venue./REPORTER GLENDALE G. ROSAL