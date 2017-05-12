Omega’s Tepora faces Mexican foe in “Who’s Next?” 5

JHACK Tepora will get a third straight foreign opponent when he headlines the fifth installment of “Who’s Next?” Pro-Boxing Series slated July 17 at the Island City Mall in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Tepora, who has yet to lose in 20 fights with 15 knockout victories, will try to defend his WBO Oriental junior featherweight title against a Mexican opponent, who is rated number five in the division.

The Omega Pro Sports International is withholding the name of the Mexican fighter pending the signing of contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tepora’s last two opponents were Indonesians. His last victim was Yon Armed, who he easily defeated via a first-round knockout in the series’ fourth edition last May 18 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The Bohol card will also feature another unbeaten Omega Boxing Gym stalwart in Christian Araneta.

The hard-hitting Araneta, who is on a 14-0 start as a pro with 12 knockout wins, will put on the line his WBO Oriental junior flyweight belt against a still-unannounced opponent.

Araneta is coming off a first-round knockout win over Indonesian Demsi Manufoe in the co-main event of “Who’s Next?” 4.

Seeing action in the undercards are Jerry Castroverde and Jahlee Jared Payao, who will gun for regional belts against separate opponents.