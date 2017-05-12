Free HIV tests for Cebu provincial jail inmates THE Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) will conduct free Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing for the inmates of Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) as part of their Communicable Disease Program.

However, the schedule of the event is yet to be announced as the DOH-7 still has to coordinate with the CPDRC officials. “Ang atong National Tuberculosis Program is closely tied up with the HIV kay ga-uban sila kanunay sa mga screenings and testings,” said DOH-7 Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas.

The TB mass screening was conducted by the DOH-7 last March to check the conditions of the CPDRC inmates. Earlier this year, three inmates were also found to be positive of HIV.