CTU graduate, lone Cebu topnotcher, dedicates achievement to late dad

CIVIL ENG’G LICENSURE EXAMS

A GRADUATE of the Cebu Technological University (CTU) main campus and the lone Cebuano who made it to the top 10 of the recent Civil Engineering Licensure Examination is dedicating his achievement to his late father.

Rusty Villadolid Lapus of the CTU main campus landed on the 6th spot with an average score of 92.85 percent in the examination held on May 7 and 8.

Lapus, in an interview with Cebu Daily News, said that it was his late father, Gonzalo, who taught him to play chess and encouraged him to love Math as a subject.

Lapus is the only examinee from Cebu and the Visayas who made it to the top 10.

The exam result was released by the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) and the Board of Civil Engineering (BCE) on May 11 and posted on the PRC website.

Hisham Adiong Sacar of the FEU Institute of Technology topped the examination, garnering a score of 94.60% followed by Christian Paul Dela Cruz Sanguyo from Mapua Institute of Technology – Manila with a score of 93.55%.

PRC said a total of 6, 998 examinees took the May civil engineering examination but only 2,514 passed.

The examination was held in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

Those who gave the examination were Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, BCE Chairman and Engrs. Pericles P. Dakay and Romeo A. Estañero, Members.