PDEA-7, top office in gov’t’s drug war

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has been named as the agency’s best regional office in the campaign against illegal drugs in the first quarter of the year.

Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz attributed the achievement of topping the 18 PDEA regional agencies in their campaign to the support of his personnel.

Ruiz said that the agency had the best accomplishment in the drug campaign in the first quarter of the year with a drug haul of 18 kilos of shabu with an estimated worth of P108 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also claimed that they had the highest number arrests of high-value targets and they had complied were the paperwork required by their central office.

Ruiz said that the recognition had no cash incentives but it would be big boost to the regional agency’s morale.