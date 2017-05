Local fisherfolk Florencia Tapales topped the women-single’s 200-meter paddling race in the Bigiw Bugsay 2017 at the Moalboal Seaside Park, Moalboal south western Cebu Saturday morning.

The 57-year-old Tapales trounced her cousins, 45-year-old Merly and 42-year-old Marites, who finished as runners up.

Meanwhile, cousins Maria Cris and Michael Tapales ruled the girls and boys 200m kids-single race, respectively.