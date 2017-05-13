Lapu paddler wins in Bigiw Bugsay

A young paddler from Lapu-Lapu City emerged victorious in the Stand Up Paddling (SUP) race of the Bigiw Bugsay 2017 at the Moalboal Seaside Park.

Saysay Silawan, 17, beat Jingle Sagarino and Neil Resome to rule the 300-meter SUP race.

Other winners were Lino Tapales (3km Bigiw Paddling Single), Venerando and Allan Pocong (1k Bigiw Paddling Double), Fredo Pocong (Bigiw Sailing), Dennis Gabunada and Benny Dumosmog (Tandem Bigiw Sailing), Florencia Tapales (200m Women’s Single), and Maria Cris and Michael Tapales (200m Girls and Boys Single).