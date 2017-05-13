Search for article

Lapu paddler wins in Bigiw Bugsay

06:01 PM May 13th, 2017

By: James Savellon, May 13th, 2017 06:01 PM
Participants of Bigiw Bugsay 2017 hed at Moalboal Seaside Park (CDN PHOTO/ James Savelon)

Participants of the Bigiw Bugsay 2017 gather at the Moalboal Seaside Park. (James Savellon/CDN Photo)

A young paddler from Lapu-Lapu City emerged victorious in the Stand Up Paddling (SUP) race of the Bigiw Bugsay 2017 at the Moalboal Seaside Park.

Saysay Silawan, 17, beat Jingle Sagarino and Neil Resome to rule the 300-meter SUP race.

Other winners were Lino Tapales (3km Bigiw Paddling Single), Venerando and Allan Pocong (1k Bigiw Paddling Double), Fredo Pocong (Bigiw Sailing), Dennis Gabunada and Benny Dumosmog (Tandem Bigiw Sailing), Florencia Tapales (200m Women’s Single), and Maria Cris and Michael Tapales (200m Girls and Boys Single).

