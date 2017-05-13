Mandaue brings services closer to residents

THE Mandaue City government is bringing its services closer to the constituents through the “Barangayan.”

The “Barangayan” was initiated by Mayor Luigi Quisumbing to hear and answer the concerns of the Mandauehanons.

Barangay Subangdaku was the first of all the 27 barangays in Mandaue to host the Barangayan.

“We have seen that Mandauehanons are better served if we reach out to them,” said Mayor Quisumbing.

Various services were offered during the Barangayan such as legal advice and affidavit drafting by the City Legal Office, free checkup, medicines and referrals by the City Health Office, free haircut and reflexology services by the Mandaue City Technological and Entrepreneurial Skills Training Center, spaying and neutering services by the City Veterinary Office, birth certificate and marriage license processing by the Local Civil Registrar, cedula services by the City Treasurer’s Office, employment processing help by Public Employment Services Office and availment of assistance under different programs by the City Social Welfare Services Office.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain and ABC President Ernie Manatad said the program is very advantageous to the residents because the services are already brought into their own backyard.

Mayor Quisumbing said the Barangayan is held every Saturday with one barangay each week.

He said that people are very much welcome to air their concerns to the different offices of the city government anytime and not only during the Barangayan.

The residents raised different concerns such as drainage, garbage, available jobs, illegal drugs in the area and many others during the program held in the morning at the Gardens of the barangay.

Around 200 residents availed of the free services, including lunch.