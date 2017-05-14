Police arrest drug suspect in Borbon buy-bust

A drug suspect was arrested with P33,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation on Saturday evening at Barangay Don Gregorio Antigua, Borbon town, northern Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Rheymar John Nies Monroid, 26, resident of Barangay Don G. Antigua, Borbon Town.

Confiscated from the suspect where four small sized and one medium sized sachets believed to be shabu.

Monroid is now detained at Borbon Police Station pending the filing of charges against Republic act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs.