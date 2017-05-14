5 nabbed for drugs in Consolacion

AGENTS of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested five persons in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Danglag Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

Arrested were Jerome Pepito, 25; Dennis Sasing, 30; and Lyneth Vega, 28; Arnold Capangpangan, 43; and Michael Mangilaya, 39.

Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales said Pepito was the subject of the operation that was conducted around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Pepito noticed that he was dealing with policemen and tried to escape by running toward a house, said Gonzales.

Police gave chase and caught Sasing, Vega, Capangpangan, Garing and Mangilaya allegedly using shabu in the house.

Police later cornered Pepito in one of the rooms of the house.

Police said they seized one sachet believed to contain shabu and hand-rolled aluminum foils during the operation.

The suspects were detained at the Consolacion Police Station pending the filling of appropriate charges against them.