Man shot dead inside shanty

A RESIDENT of Barangay Carreta, Cebu City was shot dead while sleeping inside a small shanty by a motorcycle-riding assailant in the area at 4 am Sunday.

The victim identified as Eduardo Carza sustained two gunshot wounds each in the chest and right arm, said SPO2 Wetsel Berry of the Cebu City Police Office.

Carza was sleeping inside a small shanty with his live-in partnet near Amihan Motel when the attack occurred. The victim was rushed to Vicente Sotto Memorial hospital but died at 5:10 a.m. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.