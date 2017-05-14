Push to form alliance of biz groups backed

Local business leaders backed the proposal to form an alliance of business organizations across the country in a bid to push for streamlined programs geared towards inclusivity.

Gordon Alan Joseph, president of the Cebu Business Club (CBC), said CBC is definitely open to joining the alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is important though is for this alliance to have a specific strategy that is implementable immediately. Inclusive growth is an oft-talked concept that very few countries, if any, have achieved,” Joseph said in a text message.

The call to form an alliance of the country’s business groups was made by Asean Business Advisory Council (ABAC) chairman Joey Concepcion in an announcement last Tuesday at the Manila Polo Club where at least 14 business groups were invited for the initiative.

Concepcion expects the number to still grow in the coming months.

Poised to become a long-term private sector-led campaign, the group that would be called Alliance Towards Prosperity For All is expected to help develop a national platform for the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Joseph, for his part, said inclusive growth is a function that empowers the population through education and job creation while ensuring that basic needs such as nutrition, housing, and health care are met.

Melanie Ng, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president, also welcomed the initiative.

She said this is a great initiative to establish a group that will pursue inclusive prosperity.

“This way there can be a concerted effort, plan, and program that will align all economic efforts to create inclusive prosperity for all,” she said.

Ng said the CCCI is also very supportive of the proposal.

The Department of Trade and Industry in Cebu, through provincial director Ma. Elena Arbon, also expressed full support to the creation of an alliance.

Arbon cited the DTI’s Kapatid Mentor Me program, which aggressively promotes the development of MSMEs.