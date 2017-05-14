Liquor now banned on Boracay beaches, river fronts, public places

ILOILO CITY — Tourists drinking alcoholic beverages on the renowned island-resort of Boracay in Aklan should be forewarned on expanded restrictions imposed by the local government.

The municipal council of Malay which covers the island-resort has passed an ordinance regulating drinking of alcoholic beverages in public areas in the town, including beaches.

Drinking of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited within five meters of riverbanks, public parks and beach areas.

The ban also covers areas six meters from the center of roads, streets, alleys, sidewalks, sports complex and grounds.

Violators will be fined P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense and P2,500 or imprisonment of 30 days for the third and succeeding offenses.

A similar ordinance was passed earlier but only covered the white beach in Boracay and not all public areas in the municipality, according to municipal Councilor Nenette Aguirre-Graf, who authored the new ordinance.

She said tourists and guests can still consume alcoholic beverages in beachfront hotels, bars, restaurants and other areas at the beach but not extending beyond the vegetation line.

A separate ordinance passed earlier also prohibits smoking beyond the vegetation line to minimize the throwing of cigarette butts at the beach.

The ordinance will be primarily implemented by members of the Malay auxiliary police with assistance from members of the Boracay Tourist Assistance Center, the island’s police force.

Al fresco dining and drinking at the four-kilometer white beach of Boracay Island are among the popular activities of tourists.

Aside from dining and drinking in beachfront restaurants, bars and resorts, many tourists also bring and consume drinks on the sand and near the water.

Graf said the measure is for the security and safety of tourists and residents as well as to protect the environment.

“There were incidents that tourists and residents step on broken bottles,” she told the INQUIRER.

She said this is also intended to minimize trash by those who bring drinks and food on the beach.

Some tourists and residents have complained of trash left by tourists along the beach especially during long holiday vacations dubbed “Laboracay.”

During the Holy Week last month, more than 70,000 tourists visited the 1,032-hectare island.

Among the trash left were bottles and cans of beer and other alcoholic beverages, plastic water bottles and plastic bags.