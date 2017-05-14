Ex-police asset caught after robbery try on cop

A CIVILIAN volunteer who claimed to be a former asset of the Cebu Provincial Police Office was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a police officer in Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla town at past midnight yesterday.

Senior Insp. Nazareno Emia said the 38-year-old suspect identified as Virgilio Boquida is a resident of the area who works as a baker.

Boquida used to be an asset at the Cebu provincial police’s intelligence branch.

Emia said PO2 Rey David Aumentado, who was assigned at the intelligence branch, drove a motorcycle headed to Barangay Tungkop with his wife when the suspect supposedly blocked their path and pointed a gun at him.

Boquida also allegedly hit Aumentado with his gun and ran away with the police officer’s belongings.

The police officer sought help from residents who managed to corner Boquida and beat him up.

Aumentado restrained the residents and cuffed Boquida then brought him to the Minglanilla police precinct for detention.

Boquida is said to be involved in a series of robberies that included stealing roosters from neighbors which he repeatedly denied.

But he admitted to police that he was drunk at the time the robbery occurred and he didn’t remember anything that happened.

Boquida also admitted that he owned the unlicensed pistol but claimed that he used it for self-defense.

But he claimed that he worked as an asset for anti-drug operations before becoming a civilian volunteer.

Supt. Dexter Calacar, Minglanilla police precinct chief, said they will investigate the incident while Boquida is detained with them pending the filing of charges against him.