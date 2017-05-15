My Summer Café Marco Plate



YOUR Café Marco buffet experience is made even better this summer! Enjoy Café Marco’s famous buffet spread this summer at only P880 net inclusive of bottomless healthy coolers from Mondays to Fridays.

Enjoy this sweet deal and feast on Café Marco’s international buffet spread prepared by our team of exceptional chefs. Help yourself to generous servings of your favorite Western or Asian dishes, go for hot off the grill items, or go to the pasta station where they cook your favorite pasta to your liking. Every Café Marco experience is truly a culinary adventure of its own.

Whether you’re a meat lover, a vegetarian, or simply a lover of food, there will always be a plate suited for every foodie! So, what’s going to be on your Summer Café Marco Plate?

This promo is available during lunch at Café Marco from Mondays to Fridays until May 31. /PR