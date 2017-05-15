Policeman arrests thief who tried to rob him and his wife

A police officer arrested a thief who tried to rob him and his wife in Minglanilla while they were on their way home around midnight Sunday.

According to Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) head Senior Supt. Joei Pacito Yape, Virgilio Boquida, 37, was unaware of the victims’ identity and forcefully demanded for the couple’s belongings.

He fired his gun at the victims but misfired giving PO2 David Aumentado, 32, an opportunity to disarm him.

Aumentado and his wife Karen Kristel Aumentado, 30, were unharmed.

Recovered from the suspect was a 5.56mm frontier revolver with four live ammunition and one empty shell.

Boquida is now under the custody of Provincial Intelligence Branch./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba