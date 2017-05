A public school teacher was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding assailants while urinating outside his house in Danao City on Sunday evening.

The victim was identified as Jerry Puno, a teacher of Carmen National High School.

Puno, who sustained gunshot wounds in his head and in his chest, died on the spot, said Danao City Police Chief Inspector Gerard Pelare.

Police are still investigating the motive of the attack.