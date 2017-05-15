Suspect wanted for drugs case arrested in Pinamungajan

The Pinamungajan Police Station caught Lorimer Birao who’s a suspect at-large for selling illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation Sunday afternoon.

The police station were able to recover one small transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu, two pieces of small rolled aluminium tin foils and one transparent plastic sachet which served as container.

“One police officer acted as poseur buyer and was able to buy a sachet of illegal drugs (shabu).” said Police Sub-Inspector Carmechaelo Lesoy Pinamungajan Chief of Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) operatives of Pinamungajan conducted the buy-bust operation against Birao.

During the operation, Birao sensed that he was transacting with a police officer.

Birao then quickly ran at the back portion of his house to avoid the arrest and escape together with the buy-bust money, but he was still caught and is currently detained at the Pinamungajan Police Station./April Alexis B. Augustin, Xavier University Intern