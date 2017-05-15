Abu Sayaff remnant in Bohol shot dead, another escaped

CALAPE, Bohol—One of the two remaining Abu Sayyaf members was killed after taking hostage a resident of Barangay Cahayag on Pangangan Island, Calape town about 1 p.m. on Monday.

Insp. Cresente Gurrea, chief of Calape Police Station, said government troops were hunting down the remaining Abu Sayyaf member who managed to flee.

The two Abu Sayyaf members, who had been in hiding on the island since last week, took hostage a fisherman who was gathering seashells along the shoreline about 1 p.m.

Sketchy report received by Gurrea showed that fisherman was able to escape and a shootout ensued between the two members of the bandit group and government troops.

During the shootout, one was killed but the other managed to escape.

The police and the military have cordoned the island since last week after receiving reports of the presence of Abu Sayyaf members who had been on the run since the government troops foiled their plan to establish a base in Inabanga town in Bohol and conduct terror activities in nearby islands.