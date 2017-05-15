Fire destroys 15 houses, damages 4

15 houses were destroyed while four more were damaged in a fire that broke out at Sitio Pailob, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City on Monday morning.

The alarm was recieved at 11:52 this morning and was placed under control at 12:22 p.m.

SFO2 Ariel Balajadia of Sambag 2 Fire Station said the fire started at the house of Anabelle Campomanes due to electrical short circuit.

Balajadia said they had a hard time reaching the fire scene since vehicles were parked along the road going to the fire scene.

Investigators pegged the damage at P150,000.