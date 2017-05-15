Search for article

Fire destroys 15 houses, damages 4

SHARES:

03:00 PM May 15th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, May 15th, 2017 03:00 PM

15 houses were destroyed while four more were damaged in a fire that broke out at Sitio Pailob, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City on Monday morning.

The alarm was recieved at 11:52 this morning and was placed under control at 12:22 p.m.

SFO2 Ariel Balajadia of Sambag 2 Fire Station said the fire started at the house of Anabelle Campomanes due to electrical short circuit.

Balajadia said they had a hard time reaching the fire scene since vehicles were parked along the road going to the fire scene.

Investigators pegged the damage at P150,000.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.