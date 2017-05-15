Street dweller shot dead while sleeping

A man was shot dead by two unidentified suspects in Barangay Carreta Cebu City on Sunday dawn.

Angela Carza, live-in partner of the victim Eduardo Carza, 34, said she and the victim were sleeping in their small shanty situated at the road side in North Reclamation Area, beside Amihan Hotel in Barangay Carreta, when she was awaken by successive of gunshots at 4:59 a.m.

She then noticed blood oozing from the victim’s head and saw the suspects speeding away on board a motorcycle.

The victim was rushed to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center but was declared dead by the attending physician.

Eduardo sustained four gunshot wounds- two on his left neck and two on his head.

Crime Scene Investigation Unit led by SPO3 Teodoro Lumanas recovered one empty shell apparently of caliber 9mm pistol.

Lumanas said they are eyeing personal grudge as the motive of the shooting.

The victim’s body is still on the said hospital and is subject for autopsy while police continue their investigation to identify the suspects./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba