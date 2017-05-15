Bohol province now ASG-free – Gen. Mataguihan

CALAPE, Bohol—The remaining Abu Sayyaf member was killed in the ongoing pursuit operation, more than a month of running following a foiled attempt to set up a base in the province.

The member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) identified only as Alias Asis was killed at 5:35 p.m. on Monday after he was spotted by policemen in Barangay Lawis on Pangangan island, Calape town.

He was cornered about 200 meters away from where his companion, Abu Ubayda, was repeatedly shot in the head by government troops during a shootout past noon.

“Finally, it’s over. Wala na talaga naiwan sa mga ASG na pumunta sa Bohol (Nothing remained of the ASG members who went to Bohol),” said Brig. General Arnulfo Mataguihan, commander of the 302nd Brigade.

“ASG-free na ang Bohol,” he added.