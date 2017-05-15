Dragons trounce undermanned Legends

The 1993 Dragons finally got the best of the many-time champions 1985 Legends as they routed their rivals, 86-60, at the start of action in Division 1 of the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Conference Summer League 2 powered by Common Ground, last Sunday at the USC North Campus gym.

With the Legends playing undermanned, the Dragons pounced on their opponents and did not let up until the final buzzer to register the lopsided victory.

Four players scored in double figures for Batch 1993 led by Bong Eleazar’s double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds laced with three assists. Roy Jumao-as pitched in 16, Jade Ylanan added 12 while Butch Nunez scored 11 to help them bury Batch 1985.

Remir Mendoza paced 1985 with 19 while ex-pro Lou Regidor added 18.